Harry Potter publisher Scholastic's 1st-qtr loss widens

Sept 20 Scholastic Corp, publisher of the "Harry Potter" and "The Hunger Games" series, reported a higher quarterly loss as its revenue fell 8 percent.

The company's net loss widened to $32.1 million, or $1.02 per share, from $27.1 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $293.6 million.

