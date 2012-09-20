Harry Potter publisher Scholastic's 1st-qtr loss widens

BRIEF-Lenovo Group qtrly profit attributable $98 mln
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 Scholastic Corp, publisher of the "Harry Potter" and "The Hunger Games" series, reported a higher quarterly loss as its revenue fell 8 percent.
The company's net loss widened to $32.1 million, or $1.02 per share, from $27.1 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $293.6 million.
* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.