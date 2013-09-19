Scholastic revenue falls due to lower Hunger Games sales

BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
Sept 19 Publisher Scholastic Corp reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly revenue as sales of its "Hunger Games" trilogy fell.
"Hunger Games" sales decreased in domestic and international markets, the company said in a statement.
Overall revenue fell to $276.3 million.
The company's net loss from continuing operations fell to $30.1 million, or 94 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $31.7 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.
Results for the quarter include one-time expenses of 4 cents per share due to cost cutting.
