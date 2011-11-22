UPDATE 1-School Specialty Q2 profit falls, cuts FY12 outlook

(Follows alerts)

Nov 22 Supplemental learning products provider School Specialty Inc posted a fall in second-quarter profit and cut its fiscal 2012 outlook, as it struggles for government funding.

The company now expects a loss of 50-60 cents a share on revenue of $730-$740 million. It had previously forecast a loss of 10-35 cents a share on revenue of $755-$780 million.

K-12 schools like School Specialty depend heavily on tax collections to fund their buying, and the sector is hurt as education funding stagnates.

School Specialty's net income fell to $8.9 million or 47 cents a share, from $18.1 million, or 96 cents a share.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $251.4 million.

The Greenville, Wisconsin-based company's shares closed at $7.02 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore)