MOVES-Schroder Property hires Jon Consolo and Ryan Bennett

Sept 24 Schroder Property, a unit of asset
management company Schroders Plc, said it appointed Jon
Consolo and Ryan Bennett as property analysts within its
Schroders global property securities team.
Schroders said Consolo will be based in its office in London
and will be responsible to cover the European markets. Consolo
joins from Deutsche Bank Asset Management where he was a real
estate securities analyst covering Continental Europe.
Bennett, who will be based in Schroders New York office, has
previously worked at Zelman & Associates, Barclays Plc
and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.
