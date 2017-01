March 31 Asset manager Schroders Plc said it appointed Courtney Waterman as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) marketing.

The company also appointed Peter Beckett to the newly created role of head of content and digital. Beckett has been with Schroders for eight years as head of UK and international marketing.

Waterman joins from BlackRock Inc where she was head of EMEA institutional marketing.