版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:15 BJT

MOVES-Schroders hires James Lindsay-Fynn as portfolio manager

April 5 Asset manager Schroders Plc said James Lindsay-Fynn joined its fixed income global multi-sector team as portfolio manager.

Fynn, based in London, will focus on rates and currencies.

Fynn joins from Rogge Global Partners where he was a partner and a global macro portfolio manager specializing in interest rates and currencies. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐