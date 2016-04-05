MOVES-Schroders hires James Lindsay-Fynn as portfolio manager

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Asset manager Schroders Plc said James Lindsay-Fynn joined its fixed income global multi-sector team as portfolio manager.
Fynn, based in London, will focus on rates and currencies.
Fynn joins from Rogge Global Partners where he was a partner and a global macro portfolio manager specializing in interest rates and currencies. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.