MOVES-Schroders makes two hires to fixed income team

April 19 Asset management company Schroders Plc
made two hires to its fixed income team, appointing
Jean-Christophe Alario as a quantitative analyst and Marcus
Jennings as a strategist.
Alario has a decade of experience in asset management and
most recently was senior investment risk manager at Pictet Asset
Management.
He will report to Paul Grainger, head of global multi-sector
fixed income.
Jennings in the a newly created role of strategist will
provide in-depth analysis of global markets and economies.
Jennings, a graduate in the economics team at Schroders,
will report to Bob Jolly, head of global macro strategy.
