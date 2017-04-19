版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 20日 星期四 02:49 BJT

MOVES-Schroders makes two hires to fixed income team

April 19 Asset management company Schroders Plc made two hires to its fixed income team, appointing Jean-Christophe Alario as a quantitative analyst and Marcus Jennings as a strategist.

Alario has a decade of experience in asset management and most recently was senior investment risk manager at Pictet Asset Management.

He will report to Paul Grainger, head of global multi-sector fixed income.

Jennings in the a newly created role of strategist will provide in-depth analysis of global markets and economies.

Jennings, a graduate in the economics team at Schroders, will report to Bob Jolly, head of global macro strategy. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐