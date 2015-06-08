版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 8日 星期一 21:47 BJT

MOVES-Schroders appoints energy sector analyst from Morgan Stanley

June 8 Asset manager Schroders Plc appointed Owen Scarrott as materials and energy global sector specialist, effective early July.

Scarrott was previously an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley and has held similar roles at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

Scarrott will be based in London and report to Simon Webber, who heads the global sector specialist team. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

