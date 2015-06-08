MOVES-Schroders appoints energy sector analyst from Morgan Stanley

June 8 Asset manager Schroders Plc appointed Owen Scarrott as materials and energy global sector specialist, effective early July.

Scarrott was previously an equity analyst at Morgan Stanley and has held similar roles at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

Scarrott will be based in London and report to Simon Webber, who heads the global sector specialist team.