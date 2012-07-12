UPDATE 1-Schuler recommends Andritz takeover offer

* Endorsement rebuffs Elliott push for higher offer

* Schuler CEO sees growing economic risks

* CEO says Andritz backs expansion course

STUTTGART, Germany, July 12 German engineer Schuler unanimously recommended a 600 million euros ($735 million) takeover offer from Austrian peer Andritz speeding up the combined group's path to Asian and Latin American emerging markets.

Andritz's 20 euros per share offer implies a 35 percent premium over the average price three months before the takeover bid was published.

Schuler's endorsement is, however, at odds with activist shareholder hedge fund Elliott Management which has been claiming that Andritz's proposal was too low.

New York-based Elliott, which took a 10 percent stake in Schuler after the Andritz bid was made public in May, has adopted similar tactics with Germany's Demag Cranes, when it forced U.S. machinery maker Terex to sweeten a takeover offer in 2011.

Stefan Klebert, Chief Executive of Schuler, called Andritz's offer "fair".

Schuler, which makes press lines and automation systems for the automotive and metal processing industries, calls itself the global market leader in metal-forming machinery. The automotive industry accounts for about 80 percent of its revenue.

Andritz believes Schuler will fit well with its own metals business, which supplies complete lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of stainless steel, carbon steel and nonferrous metals.

Andritz last month increased its stake in Schuler to 63.5 percent by buying shares in the open market.

The Austrian engineer needs at least 75 percent to win control over Schuler's cash flows, according to German law.

A so-called domination agreement to give Andritz strategic and financial control over Schuler is not on the cards, Klebert said, adding he doesn't expect Schuler to de-list from the stock exchange in the near future should the company be acquired by Andritz.

"We will remain a listed company for the foreseeable future," Klebert said in the interview.