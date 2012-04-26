Schwab says index-based 401(k) off to strong start

April 26 Charles Schwab Corp, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, is making strong headway on its recently released low-cost 401(k) plan that is comprised entirely of index mutual funds, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

Schwab, which has about $1.83 trillion in client assets, launched the low-fee plan in January ahead of new U.S. Department of Labor rules requiring 401(k) plan providers to disclose the fees they charge.

Several hundred clients have expressed interest in the program, while at least 10 have committed to it so far, Walt Bettinger said during Schwab's interim business update.

"We expect that to continue to accelerate very rapidly. It's very attractive to fiduciaries, relative to trying to select actively managed funds, because it uses all indexed products," he said.

The San Francisco-based brokerage also plans to introduce a version of Schwab Index Advantage that will use only index-based exchange-traded funds in 2013.

There are about 50 million Americans with 401(k) accounts totaling nearly $3 trillion in assets, according to data from Schwab.

Bettinger also updated analysts and investors on the company's independent branch franchise program announced in February last year.

The first franchise opened in December and one more has opened since. Bettinger said Schwab now has 2,300 candidates interested in opening future franchises.

It has signed just five franchisees so far and will open its third location next month.

"We are still looking for somewhere around a dozen or so locations by year-end of 2012, though I do want to emphasize that we are focusing on quality over quantity," Bettinger said.

"The early results are very strong - results in a matter of months that may have been anticipated to take an entire year."