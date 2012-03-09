Schwab taps Putnam exec to head retail branches

March 9 Charles Schwab Corp said on Friday it has hired Jeffrey R. Carney, the global head of marketing at Putnam Investments, to head its retail branch network.

Carney will start his new role at the end of March and report to Andy Gill, executive vice president and co-head of Schwab Investor Services, a Schwab spokesman confirmed.

Carney joined Putnam in 2008 from Bank of America, where he was head of the firm's retirement and global wealth investment management division. Before that, he was president of Fidelity Retirement Services, a division of Fidelity Investments.