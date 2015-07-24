Schwab CEO says brokers may compete through price for customers

NEW YORK, July 24 Charles Schwab Corp
and its discount brokerage competitors will compete more
intensely for customers once the Federal Reserve raises interest
rates, Chief Executive Walt Bettinger said Friday.
The firms will be driven by the strong profit they can gain
from investing cash in client accounts as rates rise, he told
analysts at a company conference. Bettinger said the competition
could come in the form of price, features or service. He would
not discuss whether Schwab would be willing to sacrifice
shareholder profit by cutting commissions in order to build
market share.
