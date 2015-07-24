UPDATE 1-Schwab CEO says brokers may compete through price for customers

(Recasts lead, adds details and comment from TD Ameritrade CEO)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, July 24 Charles Schwab Corp
and its discount brokerage competitors may cut commission prices
in order to get access to customer cash once the U.S. Federal
Reserve raises interest rates, Chief Executive Walt Bettinger
said on Friday.
The firms will be driven by the strong profit they can gain
from investing the cash that trading clients keep in their
accounts once borrowing costs are increased, he told analysts at
a company conference.
When pressed on whether Schwab would aggressively initiate,
or simply participate, in a pricing war - something that has not
occurred for about a decade among discount brokers - Bettinger
declined to comment.
"It might be price competition or features or services, but
competition will expand for these clients," he said of so-called
self-directed investors who do not want to pay fees for advice.
"People for years have had expectations for ever-better pricing
and every-better service, and we don't see anything breaking
that trend."
Schwab has been downplaying its discount broker heritage in
recent years, saying it competes with full-service brokerage
firms to give clients advice. Almost half of its total client
assets of $2.5 trillion as of the end of June were in fee-based
advisory accounts that do not charge commissions.
Brokerage firms generate higher profit and more consistent
revenue from fee accounts than from commission-based transaction
accounts that are more sensitive to the ups and downs of the
stock market.
Schwab's lower reliance on commissions than some of its
competitors could make it more flexible in competing for
self-directed clients, Bettinger indicated.
"There is no substitution for brand and scale," he said.
He also said that Schwab is seeing "early signs" from active
traders who keep cash in their accounts of "doubts about their
ability to trade successfully."
TD Ameritrade Holding Co. - which has more active
trading clients and a higher percentage of commission revenue
than Schwab - will not initiate a commission pricing war, Chief
Executive Fred Tomczyk said on Tuesday.
"We continue to believe that commission price wars are a
zero-sum game," Tomczyk said after the company reported
earnings. "Different competitors may take different courses of
action."
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Alan Crosby)