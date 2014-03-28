UPDATE 1-Charles Schwab awards 24 pct pay hike to chairman, CEO for 2013

(Adds stock price and information on annual meeting)
NEW YORK, March 28 Charles Schwab Corp
awarded its namesake chairman and its chief executive, Walt
Bettinger, a pay increase of 23.7 percent last year, the
brokerage firm said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
The compensation reflected a year in which the executives'
long-term strategy of expanding beyond simple inexpensive stock
commissions into a broader range of services bore fruit, the
company's compensation committee wrote.
Bettinger, 53, who has been president and chief executive of
the San Francisco-based firm since 2008, was paid $12.73
million, including $4.4 million in cash and $8.3 million in
stock and option awards.
Charles Schwab, 76, who has licensed the use of his name to
the company as a corporate trademark, earned $5.48 million,
including $2.8 million of stock and option awards.
His daughter, Carolyn "Carrie" Schwab-Pomerantz, earned
about $458,000 last year in her role as president of the Charles
Schwab Foundation, and also received nearly 4,000 shares of
restricted company stock and more than 8,600 stock options.
The company's revenue last year grew 11 percent, its stock
price jumped 83 percent, including reinvested dividends, and
assets it manages for clients in its 9.1 million active
brokerage accounts rose 25 percent to $140.8 billion, on both
stock market gains and new sales.
" fter a long period of progress masked by environmental
headwinds," the firm's proxy statement said, referring to years
of low interest rates that deprived Schwab of making much money
on its clients' cash, "our financial performance in 2013 more
clearly reflected the significant growth we have achieved with
our strategy."
Schwab said its board's compensation committee compared
performance and executive pay against eight asset management
companies, including Ameriprise Financial Inc and T.
Rowe Price Group, five regional banks and more
traditional discount brokerage competitors such as TD Ameritrade
Holding Corp and E*Trade Financial Corp.
E*Trade earlier this week said in its 2013 proxy filing
that its chief executive, Paul Idzik, earned $13.5 million in
his first year on the job, including a signing bonus of $9
million. TD Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk was paid
$6.5 million in the firm's fiscal 2013 year, which ended on
Sept. 30.
Schwab will hold its annual meeting in San Francisco on May
15 and also broadcast it over the web as a "virtual" event, the
proxy said.
In addition to voting on approving executive compensation
and election of directors, shareholders will consider proposals
by several New York City employee pension funds that would
require Schwab to issue reports on its policies for making
political contributions and to disclose a breakdown of its
workforce by race and gender, a report that is privately
submitted to the U.S. government's Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission.
Schwab directors recommended voting against the proposals.
Shares of Schwab, which are up 4.7 percent this year, were
down 2 cents at $27.14 in afternoon trading Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)