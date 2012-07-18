YOUR PRACTICE-Investor distrust hurting advisers' bottom line

July 18 Investor skittishness is getting expensive for financial advisers.

That is what Charles Schwab Corp found in a survey released on Tuesday of more than 1,000 registered investment advisory firms. Advisers said it is growing increasingly costly and time-consuming to sign up new clients. It cost 20 percent more to bring on a new client in 2011 compared with a year earlier, the poll found.

The problem? It takes a lot more to win over a client now that the 2008 f inancial crisis and a seemingly endless string of scandals have eroded investors' trust in financial institutions.

"It used to be 'trust then verify,' now it's 'verify then trust,'" said Michael Kostoff, managing partner with the Naples, Florida-based wealth management consulting firm the Kostoff Group.

The good news is that while it took advisers longer to woo new clients, they eventually won them over. The registered investment advisory firms surveyed by Schwab posted net new client growth of 4.7 percent at the median last year. The firms polled also reported record levels of assets under management and revenue for 2011.

RIAs are not alone in experiencing higher costs of bringing on clients -- big brokerage firms and online brokerages are reporting a similar challenge, experts say.

Advisers who are having success handling the added work of bringing on new clients have found efficiencies in other areas. And they have learned that sometimes they need to act more like a therapist than a money manager.

FINDING EFFICIENCIES

Jon Beatty, senior vice president of sales and relationship management for Schwab Advisor Services, said advisers are telling him that a few years ago it would take just one or two meetings with a prospect to get them to sign on a client, or about a month. Now it is taking three or four mee t ings, or up to three months, to sign a client, Beatty said.

Consequently, advisers are investing in new technology to make their business more efficient, including new customer management systems and financial planning software. The average firm surveyed by Schwab this year was using 5.4 technologies out of eight listed in the poll, up from 4.4 three years ago.

Advisers also are increasingly bringing tablets like the iPad into their client meetings. The devices make it easier to input information instead of writing it out later and having your back office upload the data, said Alexander Camargo, an analyst with Boston-based consulting firm Celent.

Schwab found that advisers are also outsourcing more tasks that used to be assigned to their back offices. For instance, they are replacing internal computer servers with online data backup companies and sending regulatory tasks to outside compliance specialists.

Additionally, they are getting better about segmenting their clients by household size or line of work, so the firm does not create superfluous reports for clients who do not want them.

Looking longer-term, advisers are streamlining their business by hammering out a written strategic plan, incorporating things like their succession plan and marketing strategy.

In Schwab's survey, one in seven firms had strategic planning or succession planning as their top special initiative in 2011, where only one in 10 did in 2010.

ADAPTING

Aside from making their businesses more efficient, advisers need to adapt to the new mentality of investors.

Forget this classic marketing pitch: "Let me tell you how I can help you outperform the markets," said Chuck Wachendorfer, chief operating officer of Lennick Aberman Group, a Minneapolis-based business and sports consulting firm. Investors no longer want to hear such guarantees, he s aid.

Instead, focus in pitches on helping investors with things they can control, like their long-term goals and savings rate.

And when things go wrong with the markets, be proactive about checking in with your clients. If they are upset, do not respond with a logical statement such as "Here's why you shouldn't be upset."

That kind of response will only make clients more stressed because they are skeptical that you have all the right answers, said Wachendorfer, who coaches advisers in behavioral finance issues.

"Advisers, unintentionally, are making people angrier," he said.

Instead, demonstrate empathy by saying, "You sound really worried - tell me what you're thinking." Help them lay out their options while keeping them focused on their long-term goals.

Also make sure you are disciplined about having regular client meetings that have structured agendas.

"Don't treat it as meet-and-greet," said Peter Sidebottom, a New York-based partner in the financial services practice at the consulting firm Bain & Company.

Finally, make it a rule to close every client meeting by chatting about referrals. It can feel awkward, but remember that "clients understand you're building a business," said consultant Kostoff. "They've often built their own business themselves."