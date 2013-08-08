Schwab to launch six ETFs based on Russell fundamental indexes

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 8 Charles Schwab Corp
said on Thursday it plans to launch six new exchange-traded
funds, which will begin trading next week, as the online
brokerage looks to expand its offering of in-house managed ETFs.
The new funds, which are based on the Russell fundamental
index series, bring Schwab's proprietary ETF lineup to 21 total
funds. Schwab first began offering in-house managed ETFs in late
2009 and in February unveiled a new commission-free platform to
waive transaction fees on 105 ETFs offered by multiple
providers.
The new ETFs will be available on the platform, called
Schwab ETF OneSource, beginning Aug. 15.
The new ETFs differ from Schwab's existing lineup of
proprietary ETFs, as they are based on a fundamental indexing
methodology.
Fundamental indexing weights holdings by objective factors,
such as adjusted sales, operating cash flow and dividends plus
buybacks, rather than taking a traditional market-cap approach,
which weights securities based on market capitalization and
gives emphasis to larger companies.
The fundamental indexing methodology was pioneered by Robert
Arnott, founder of Research Affiliates LLC.
Marie Chandoha, president of Charles Schwab Investment
Management, said on a call on Thursday that the new funds offer
clients a way to get "broad industry exposure without potential
overexposure to stocks."
San Francisco-based Schwab, long a leader in selling mutual
funds to investors, already has five mutual funds based on
fundamental indexing. Those five funds, which launched in 2007,
had $4.5 billion in total assets under management as of June 30.
The company hopes the new ETF lineup will attract more
registered investment advisers.
ETFs, unlike mutual funds, are listed on exchanges and can
be traded throughout the day. Mutual funds are valued once a day
after the stock market closes.
Schwab began offering in-house managed ETFs in late 2009 to
compete with industry leaders BlackRock Inc, Vanguard
Group and State Street Corp, and now has more than $12
billion in ETF assets under management, making Schwab among the
top 10 retail ETF providers.
The six new ETFs are: the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad
Market Index ETF, which will trade under the ticker FNDB; the
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX); Schwab
Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (FNDA); Schwab Fundamental
International Large Company ETF (FNDF); Schwab Fundamental
International Small Company ETF (FNDC); and the Schwab
Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company ETF (FNDE).
Invesco PowerShares and WisdomTree Investments also
manage several ETFs tied to fundamentally weighted indexes.