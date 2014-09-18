Schwab expands commission-free ETF platform, putting focus on cost

| CHICAGO, Sept 18
CHICAGO, Sept 18 Charles Schwab Corp
said on Thursday it added 65 exchange-traded funds to its
commission-free trading platform, including a handful of
alternative funds, citing demand from customers who want to
invest in ETFs without paying online trade commissions.
The expansion of Schwab's ETF platform, which now has 182
funds from 13 providers, comes as cost becomes increasingly
important to ETF investors, said Heather Fischer, vice president
of ETF Platform Management at Schwab.
"They're telling us cost is king," Fischer said in an
interview at the Morningstar ETF Conference in Chicago. "It's an
important dimension of ETF investing."
Schwab launched its ETF OneSource platform, which waives
online trade commissions, last year and said it had $31 billion
in assets under management as of the end of August. This year
alone, customer have invested $5.9 billion in ETFs in the
program, which amounts to about 45 percent of total ETF flows at
Schwab, the company said.
The partnering of ETF providers is a way for Schwab to
increase assets and for the providers to expand their
distribution to Schwab's brokerage customers.
Among the new funds are those focused on niche areas of the
ETF market, including managed futures and merger arbitrage, as
investors seek out a more diverse offering.
More than half of the new funds are from existing ETF
providers on the platform, while the other funds are from seven
new providers partnering with the Schwab platform for the first
time. Those providers are ALPS, Direxion Investments, Global X
Funds, IndexIQ, PIMCO, ProShares and WisdomTree.
"It is a two-way street in figuring out what is the right
fit," Fischer said, of adding new funds and providers.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)