Schwab rolls out 401(k) platform using exchange-traded funds

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 5 Charles Schwab Corp is
taking broader aim at the retirement market with a new 401(k)
platform that will allow participants to invest 100 percent of
their plan in low-cost exchange-traded funds.
Schwab, which already has 401(k) programs using traditional
mutual funds, said the new all-ETF platform is designed to
reduce investment expenses for investors. An ETF on the new
platform, for example, would cost roughly $7 to $10 for every
$10,000 invested, while an index mutual fund might cost $14 to
$15 for every $10,000 invested and an actively managed mutual
fund might cost $70 for every $10,000 invested.
"To ignore ETFs would be a mistake in the 401(k) market,"
Steve Anderson, head of Schwab Retirement Plan Services, said in
an interview ahead of the launch.
ETFs track a basket of securities such as stocks,
commodities or bonds. Schwab's new all-ETF 401(k) platform will
include 27 asset classes, compared with 17 asset classes offered
on its Schwab Index Advantage mutual fund platform, and offer
the ability to tap into a broader set of asset classes such as
global real estate, precious metals, and emerging markets bonds.
The new all-ETF platform is likely initially to attract
smaller retirement plans, which could benefit from a lower-cost
alternative, said Mike Alfred, head of San Diego-based research
firm BrightScope.
"Plans over $1 billion in general are already very
efficient" in achieving lower costs through economies of scale,
Alfred said.
"Historically, plans under $10 million have been under
served in the sense that providers available to them are
significantly more expensive," he said. "That's where this might
be an opportunity for them."
The increased use of ETFs in 401(k) plans could also pave
the way for more growth in the swelling ETF market, which has
amassed $2.4 trillion in global assets but still accounts for
less than 1 percent of assets in the retirement market, which
has largely been dominated by mutual funds.
"There's never been an all-ETF, intraday trading,
record-keeping platform rolled out at any scale," Alfred said.
That has slowed adoption of ETFs in 401(k) plans in the past.
The roughly 80 ETFs offered on the Schwab 401(k) platform
come from 11 different providers, including BlackRock Inc's
iShares, State Street Global Advisors and
Vanguard, in addition to Schwab's own proprietary funds.
By expanding into the ETF market, San Francisco-based Schwab
is also looking to expand its retirement business, which has
about $105 billion in assets and 1.3 million participants in the
unit run by Anderson.
Users of Schwab's all-ETF platform will automatically be
enrolled in an advisory service - for an additional $45 for
every $10,000 invested - with the option to opt out, the same as
its index mutual fund users.