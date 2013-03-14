Muted client trading spurs Schwab to put brakes on spending plan

* Firm expects Q1 profit to at least match Q4 results

* The retail brokerage firm pulls back on spending

* Firm sticks with earlier 2013 forecast on lower expenses

March 14 Charles Schwab Corp said Thursday that it expects first-quarter earnings to "at least match" the $211 million that it earned in the fourth quarter of 2012 as it puts the brakes on previously announced spending plans.

Like other retail broker firms targeting individual stock and bond traders, Schwab said client assets are growing while their trading remains relatively flat.

In February, Schwab said it planned to spend more on marketing, technology and compensation in 2013 on expectations of modest income growth, but warned it could shift plans if client trading and other revenue failed to sustain rising levels reached in January.

"Since trade volumes have yet to rebound as expected, we are adjusting our 2013, spending plans accordingly," Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto said in a prepared release. "With our expense growth beginning to moderate from planned levels at this point in the year, we expect reported first quarter earnings per share to at least match the prior quarter and full-year EPS to remain consistent with the baseline scenario we described during our Winter Business Update on February 7."

The company, at the February meeting, said 2013 revenue could grow by up to 10 percent and earnings per share could be in the mid-70-cent range if interest rates remain low, client commission trades rise about 15 percent and the S&P 500 jumps by 6.5 percent this year. In 2012, Schwab earnings fell one percent from a year earlier to 70 cents a share.

Schwab said Monday that it expects compensation expenses in the first quarter to be elevated by $20 million due to a new payout plan for its salesforce and a one-time expense related to previously announced equity incentive plan changes. Schwab's compensation expenses in 2012 rose 4 percent to $1.8 billon, including $450 million in the fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company disclosed the higher expenses in its monthly trading activity report, in which it characterized client trading in February as "muted."

Under the new pay plan effective on Jan. 1, financial consultants are guaranteed that their service pay cannot be lower than it was in 2012. However, Schwab has changed terms of their basic sales commissions, which it now calls "solutions pay," so they will be paid in a lump sum at the time of a transaction rather than being spread out over 12 months.

As a result, Schwab said "trailing payouts" under the former schedule will diminish as the year progresses.

Schwab, the largest publicly traded discount brokerage firm by market value, also said it has funded its annual contribution to its employee savings account plans, which totaled about $10 million in the first quarter.