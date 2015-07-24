Schwab costs may rise faster than revenue rest of year -CFO

NEW YORK, July 24 If interest rates do not rise
over the next few months and trading volume does not increase,
Charles Schwab Corp expects its net income to decline
the rest of the year, Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto
said on Friday.
The San Francisco-based broker-dealer expects its revenue
growth to slow if conditions remain as they are today, while
expenses will grow by about 4 percent, he told analysts at a
business outlook conference.
"To cut much below here means we'd have to cut into things
like client service, which we never do," Martinetto said. "We'll
tough it out for another quarter or two and see where the Fed
will be."
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chris Reese)