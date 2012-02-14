UPDATE 1-Schwab Jan. trading levels down 8 pct

Feb 14 Trading levels at Charles Schwab
Corp, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, fell 8
percent in January from a year earlier, but were up 8 percent
from December, when investors pulled back from uncertain
markets.
Schwab said on Tuesday its clients made an average of
468,400 trades a day in January, compared with 511,800 trades
per day a year earlier.
The San Francisco-based company said that trading activity
the year-earlier period had been elevated by a seasonal rise in
mutual fund transactions, but that was not the case this
January.
Schwab said client assets increased by $7.1 billion in the
month, and total assets were a record $1.74 trillion, up 9
percent from a year earlier and up 4 percent from December 2011.
David Trone, an analyst at JMP Securities, said that
Schwab's trading numbers were in line with his forecast, and
that the rise in client assets kept pace with the increase in
the equity markets.