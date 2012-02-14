版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二 22:22 BJT

UPDATE 1-Schwab Jan. trading levels down 8 pct

Feb 14 Trading levels at Charles Schwab Corp, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, fell 8 percent in January from a year earlier, but were up 8 percent from December, when investors pulled back from uncertain markets.

Schwab said on Tuesday its clients made an average of 468,400 trades a day in January, compared with 511,800 trades per day a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said that trading activity the year-earlier period had been elevated by a seasonal rise in mutual fund transactions, but that was not the case this January.

Schwab said client assets increased by $7.1 billion in the month, and total assets were a record $1.74 trillion, up 9 percent from a year earlier and up 4 percent from December 2011.

David Trone, an analyst at JMP Securities, said that Schwab's trading numbers were in line with his forecast, and that the rise in client assets kept pace with the increase in the equity markets.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐