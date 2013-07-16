Schwab clients timid even as equities soar

| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 Birds still fly south in
winter, but retail investors no longer plow into individual
stocks when the market is on a tear.
That's one conclusion drawn from the less-than-bullish
profit and trading activity reports at San Francisco-based
Charles Schwab Corp. on Tuesday.
"We saw continued muted levels of trading," Chief Financial
Officer Joe Martinetto said in an interview after Schwab
reported a 7.4 percent dip in second-quarter earnings. "People
are relatively content with the overall construction of their
portfolios."
Trading at Schwab between April 1 and the end of June inched
up just 1 percent from the first quarter and 6 percent from a
year earlier. That was despite a 17.9 percent jump in the S&P
500 stock index and a 15.8 percent return on the Dow Jones
industrial average since June 30, 2012.
Firms with strong roots in discount brokerage, such as
Schwab and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., are viewed as
proxies for individual U.S. investors' confidence in the stock
market. But brokerage executives say distrust of equity markets
remains a strong behavioral legacy of the 2008 market collapse.
Individual stock trading volume on U.S. stock exchanges in
June was up just 3 percent from a year earlier. However, while
they shunned individual equities, Schwab investors did add money
to stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the month
and the latest quarter.
Martinetto said he has seen nothing through the first half
of July that changes his view of investors' timidity. "Over
time, we do believe that people will agree that investing to
help build companies is good for everybody in the nation," he
said. "Trading now remains somewhat below our expectations."
The results from Schwab, the first of the big retail
brokerages to issue quarterly earnings, could be a harbinger for
TD Ameritrade, which reports on July 23, as well as for the
brokerage units of big banks such as Morgan Stanley, Bank
of America's Merrill Lynch and UBS AG's UBS Wealth
Americas, which report in coming days.
What is particularly disconcerting about the lack of
exuberance for stocks is that bonds increasingly appear to be
risky alternatives. With the Federal Reserve widely expected to
raise interest rates by year-end, retail brokerage executives
have been all but shouting at clients to thin their holdings in
bonds, whose prices plunge when rates rise.
"You are seeing the psychology of the market through fund
flows," Martinetto said. "We had outflows in May in equity funds
as the market experienced some turbulence. Some money moved back
in June, but it came out of fixed-income."
Schwab clients pulled $5.2 million out of taxable bond funds
and $1.2 million from tax-free bond funds in June, while pouring
$850.2 million into small- and mid-cap stock funds and $213.1
million into large-cap stock funds.
For the first half of the year, Schwab's trading revenue
shrank to $458 million, compared with $462 million in the first
half of the relatively sluggish 2012 period. Overall, the firm's
asset management and fund administration fees climbed 15 percent
in the second quarter and the first half of the year from the
corresponding 2012 periods.