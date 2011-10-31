UPDATE 2-Schwab wins dismissal of NY auction-rate lawsuit

* Lawsuit claimed Schwab misled investors about risks
* Case was brought by NY Attorney General's office
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Oct 31 A lawsuit against Charles
Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) over auction-rate securities that was
filed by former New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo was
thrown out by a state court judge.
The 2009 lawsuit accused the San Francisco-based discount
brokerage of fraud in the marketing and sale of the securities
and claimed the company's brokers falsely represented the
securities as safe, liquid investments.
In a decision released on Monday, Manhattan state Supreme
Court Justice O. Peter Sherwood granted Schwab's motion to
dismiss. He said the alleged misrepresentations were true when
they were made.
Auction-rate securities are long-term debt similar to bonds
whose interest rates reset periodically through auctions. The
banks that handled the auctions abandoned the $330 billion
market in February 2008 and the market collapsed, leaving
thousands of investors without the ability to sell the
supposedly liquid securities.
Citigroup Inc (C.N), UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N), Bank of
America Corp's (BAC.N) Merrill Lynch & Co and other banks and
brokerages agreed to repurchase more than $60 billion in debt
to settle claims that they marketed auction-rate securities as
safe cash alternatives.
Schwab said Cuomo was trying to blame the company for the
collapse of the market and said that the brokerage and its
customers were misled by the underwriters, who it said were the
real culprits who got off easy. Other brokerages that, like
Schwab, only sold the securities, including Fidelity
Investments and TD Ameritade Holding Corp (AMTD.O), settled
with Cuomo's office.
As of 2007, the auction-rate securities market had been
operational for two decades and conducted hundreds of auctions
every seven, 28 and 35 days, the judge said in his decision.
There were no failures before Aug. 13, 2007.
"The complaint is devoid of any allegation of
representations made that were untrue when made," the judge
said in his decision dismissing the securities fraud and other
claims.
The judge pointed out that this was despite an
investigation by the New York attorney general's office that
went on for more than a year. During that time, the attorney
general demanded and got more than 450,000 documents, audio and
call recordings for more than 200 of the transactions and
deposed 11 witnesses, the judge said.
Thousands of customers of Schwab held about $787.9 million
of auction-rate securities as of Feb. 13, 2008, Cuomo's office
estimated. The lawsuit sought to have Schwab buy back
securities from customers and pay restitution and civil
penalties.
"We are very pleased with the result," Greg Gable, a
spokesman for Schwab, said in an email.
"We are currently reviewing the decision," said Lauren
Passalacqua, a spokeswoman for current New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman, who inherited the lawsuit. Cuomo is
now the state's governor.
The case is The People of the State of New York by Andrew
M. Cuomo, Attorney General v. Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.,
453388/2009, New York state Supreme Court, Manhattan.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld, editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Gary Hill)