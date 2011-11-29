CORRECTED - Schwab's optionsXpress cuts equity trade commissions

(Refiles to correct spelling of Hillyer in final paragraph)

* Online equity trading commissions cut to $8.95

* Move brings pricing in line with Schwab

* TD Ameritrade says no plans to cut thinkorswim pricing

Nov 29 Options and futures trading specialist optionsXpress said on Tuesday it lowered the price of its U.S. online equity trading commissions to $8.95 a trade from $9.95.

The move brings those commissions in line with its parent company, Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N). Schwab completed its $1 billion all-stock deal for optionsXpress in September, boosting its presence in the fast-growing options space.

"We're very pleased to be able to offer optionsXpress clients an early benefit resulting from the combination of optionsXpress and Charles Schwab," optionsXpress president David Fisher said in a statement.

The company also said its customers can now trade Schwab ETFs commission-free in their optionsXpress accounts.

Schwab's chief rival TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD.O) bought options specialist thinkorswim in 2009. It has a flat rate of $9.99 for equity trades and also allows for commission-free trading of ETFs.

TD Ameritrade currently has no plans to lower its equity trading commissions rate, but is constantly monitoring the developments in the industry, spokeswoman Kim Hillyer said.

(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Walden Siew)