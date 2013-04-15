UPDATE 1-Schwab first-quarter earnings rise but miss estimates

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
April 15 Charles Schwab Corp's first-quarter earnings rose 6 percent but fell short of analysts' expectations as client trading activity remained lukewarm and one-time expenses increased.
The San Francisco-based retail brokerage giant said on Monday that net income climbed to $206 million, or 15 cents a share, from $195 million, or 6 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts' average forecast was 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 8 percent $1.29 billion, just above analysts' forecast of $1.27 billion.
The company repeated its forecast from February that it expects earnings per share in the mid-70-cent range for the full year and a pretax profit margin of at least 30 percent.
Schwab also had warned that expenses related to benefits and a new commission structure would cost an additional $30 billion in the first quarter, causing the company to curb some aggressive marketing and technology spending plans.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.