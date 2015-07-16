CORRECTED-Schwab profit up 9 pct on fees and interest revenue

(Corrects profit percentage growth over previous year)

NEW YORK, July 16 Charles Schwab Corp. on Thursday reported net income of $353 million for its second quarter, up 9 percent from a year earlier and 17 percent from this year's first quarter on growth of asset-based fees that offset a decline in client trading.

The San Francisco-based broker-dealer's revenue of $1.56 billion in the quarter beat the $1.54 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its profit translated to 25 cents a share, a penny better than analysts forecast. However, Schwab said a one-time litigation gain relating to its nonagency residential mortgage-backed securities portfolio lifted results by a penny a share. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz)