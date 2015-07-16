UPDATE 1-Schwab profit up 9 pct on fees and interest revenue

(Adds results data, CFO comment, background)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, July 16 Charles Schwab Corp.
on Thursday reported net income of $353 million for its second
quarter, up 9 percent from a year earlier and 17 percent from
this year's first quarter on growth of asset-based fees that
offset a decline in client trading.
The San Francisco-based broker-dealer's revenue of $1.56
billion in the quarter beat the $1.54 billion forecast by
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its profit translated to 25 cents a share, a penny better
than analysts forecast. However, Schwab said a one-time
litigation gain relating to its nonagency residential
mortgage-backed securities portfolio lifted its second-quarter
results by a penny a share.
Shares of Schwab and rivals such as TD Ameritrade Holding
tend to gain or lose ground on traders' views of the
start date and magnitude of an interest-rate hike by the Federal
Reserve Board. That is because the companies hold large amounts
of client cash that they will be able to invest at much higher
rates than they pay clients once short-term rates rise.
Schwab's net interest revenue grew by 9 percent to a
quarterly record of $612 million because of a slight rise in
short-term interest rates last quarter. But its overall
profitability continues to be strained by low rates, Chief
Financial Officer Joe Martinetto said in a prepared statement.
Schwab has waived fees on its $157.4 billion of low-yielding
money-market funds for over six years so clients don't lose
money on the investment. It waived $168 million last quarter,
down from $183 million in the first quarter and $353 million in
the second quarter of 2015.
"The easy money has been made" on interest-rate-oriented
bets on Schwab, analyst Christopher Shutler of William Blair
wrote in a note to clients prior to Thursday's earnings release.
People buying shares today "should have a longer-term
investment horizon and believe that the fed funds' rate will
exceed 50-75 basis points over the medium term," he wrote.
He continues to recommend Schwab because of its diversified
business mix including managing trading for independent
investment advisers' clients and a new automated advice service
for self-directed investors.
Schwab had collected $3 billion in more than 39,000 accounts
for its self-directed "robo" service launched just four months
ago as of June 30. That surpasses the $2.3 billion and about
31,000 accounts at Wealthfront, a leading independent
robo-advisor launched in 2011.
Schwab shares, up 11.9 percent this year including
reinvested dividends, were up 1.3 percent in morning trading.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz Editing by W Simon)