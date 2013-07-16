版本:
Charles Schwab posts 7 percent fall in net profit

July 16 Online broker Charles Schwab Corp posted a 7 percent fall in quarterly profit as growth in net new assets slowed and expenses rose.

The company's net profit fell to $256 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $275 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.34 billion.

