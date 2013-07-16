Charles Schwab posts 7 percent fall in net profit

BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line to be "official freight carrier for MLB
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"
July 16 Online broker Charles Schwab Corp posted a 7 percent fall in quarterly profit as growth in net new assets slowed and expenses rose.
The company's net profit fell to $256 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $275 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.34 billion.
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"
* Coach Inc- under terms of offer letter Joshua Schulman will receive an initial base salary of $950,000 per year - sec filing
* Oceaneering announces Anadarko Constellation umbilical contract