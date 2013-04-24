UPDATE 3-Cyber attack briefly shutters Charles Schwab website

NEW YORK, April 23 A cyber attack shut down
Charles Schwab Corp's website and mobile applications
for nearly two hours on Tuesday but no client data or account
information was compromised, a spokesman for the brokerage said.
The company's website went down at roughly 3:45 p.m. EDT
(1945 GMT) and the company said it saw a high volume of website
traffic "which we believe was related to a denial-of-service
attack."
"Based on our analysis, we are very confident that the
denial of service attack had no impact on client data or
accounts," Schwab spokesman Greg Gable said in a statement.
Denial-of-service attacks flood websites with traffic in
order to block access. Gable said access to the website was
restored less than two hours after the attack.
The San Francisco-based company said on Twitter earlier on
Tuesday that its mobile applications were also experiencing
technical problems.
Schwab's outage coincides with a volatile day on Wall Street
following sharp declines sparked by a "bogus" Associated Press
tweet about explosions at the White House. It also occurred on
the same day as the release of Apple Inc's earnings,
one of the busiest trading times of the year.
U.S. stocks recovered in a broad rally later in the session.