BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies to acquire Polycasa Group

Feb 2 Schweiter Technologies AG :

* Has entered into agreement to acquire Polycasa Group, manufacturer of transparent plastic sheeting, from Aventas Group

* Agreed enterprise value for Polycasa group (on a cash free/debt free basis) is 120 million euros ($136 million) Source text - bit.ly/1LChE4H Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
