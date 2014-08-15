BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies H1 revenues of CHF 375.5 million, an increase of 11%

Aug 15 Schweiter Technologies AG : * Says H1 revenues amounted to CHF 375.5 million, an increase of 11% * Says both divisions contributed to the revenue growth * Says H1 EBITDA was up 15% to CHF 40.3 million, H1 EBIT increased by 28% to

CHF 28.7 million * Says H1 net income grew by 20% to CHF 20.8 million * Says H1 cash position stood at CHF 283 million after distribution of approx.

CHF 57 million to the shareholders