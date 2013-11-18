BRIEF-Schweitzer Mauduit to buy DelStar for $231.5 million in cash

Nov 18 Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc :
* SWM announces conference call to discuss agreement to acquire
Delstar, a
leader in the filtration industry
* Says the purchase price is $231.5 million in cash
* Says announced the signing of a definitive agreement to
acquire Delstar, Inc
* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in
the first year
* Says expect to amend and expand existing credit facility to
provide with
continued capital flexibility
* Acquisition, dea-related expenses were not contemplated in
2013 guidance for
adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of
$3.75
