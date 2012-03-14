Animal import bans 'put UK drug research at risk'

| LONDON, March 14
LONDON, March 14 Vital medical research is
under threat in Britain because ferry companies and airlines are
bowing to pressure from animal rights activists and refusing to
carry animals destined for laboratory testing, scientists and
drugmakers said on Wednesday.
Researchers said all ferry companies operating routes into
Britain had now banned the import of mice, rats and rabbits,
which are used in research labs to explore the potential of
experimental new drugs.
"Threats to the carriage of these animals will slow down the
progress of essential and life-saving biomedical research,"
scientists from the Medical Research Council, the Association of
the British Pharmaceutical Industry, the Association of Medical
Research Charities and others said.
While the vast majority of animals used for research in
Britain are bred here, there are certain programmes where
experts from different parts of the world find it essential to
share specific strains of animals, scientists said.
"It takes a long time to breed these animals, and if their
transport is stopped then researchers will have to recreate
them, requiring the unnecessary use of many more animals over
successive generations," they said in a joint statement.
With strict rules in place to ensure humane transport,
international animal transit mostly relies on airlines, partly
because flying means shorter travel times.
In Britain, however, ferries have been increasingly relied
upon since previous campaigns by animal rights activists
prompted airlines and airports to withdraw from the business.
But in recent months ferry companies that serve Britain,
including DFDS and P&O Ferries, have also stopped
carrying laboratory animals.
Michelle Ulyatt, a spokeswoman for P&O Ferries, said its
decision to halt live animal imports was taken last year "under
sustained pressure from anti-vivisection groups".
"Our primary concern is ensuring staff safety and our
corporate reputation," she told Reuters, adding that at the
height of campaigns against ferry companies, letter bombs had
been sent to transport executives.
DILEMMA FOR CAMERON
The stand-off over importing animals for research poses a
dilemma for Prime Minister David Cameron, who has said he is
determined to make Britain a prime location for scientific
investment, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.
"We're going to be more flexible, more competitive, more
hungry for your business than ever before," he told executives
at a recent global pharma and biotech conference in London.
Britain has been particularly reliant on pharmaceutical
firms for success in manufacturing and is home to two of the
world's top drug companies in GlaxoSmithKline and
AstraZeneca. But the industry has been under pressure in
recent years and forced to make cuts.
Cameron has said Britain is feeling the fall-out of the
global challenges now facing the sector, with the world's No. 1
pharma firm Pfizer closing a research and development
site in Sandwich, southern England, and AstraZeneca pulling out
of its Charnwood research site in central England.
Responding to the scientists' statement, science minister
David Willetts said it was a "serious problem" the government
was determined to tackle.
"We are trying to hammer out a deal in which both the life
sciences industry agree a kind of code of conduct on exactly how
animals ... will be transported, and in return the transport
industry ... would all agree that they would continue to
transport animals," he told BBC radio. "That's what we still
hope we can put together. It makes sense for everyone."