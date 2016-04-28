In risks to bees, study finds not all neonicotinoids are equal

| LONDON, April 28
LONDON, April 28 A group of chemical
insecticides known as neonicotinoids that have been banned in
Europe due to fears about potential harm to bees have been found
in new research to have very differential risks for bumblebees.
Scientists who conducted the research said their findings
showed that at least one neonicotinoid in the banned group -
clothianidin - may have been unfairly named as among the
offenders.
This insecticide did not show the same detrimental effects
on bee colonies as the others, imidacloprid and thiamethoxam,
the researchers found. All three neonicotinoids have been
subject to an EU-wide moratorium on their use.
"(From our findings) we can clearly see that the banned
neonicotinoids are not the same, so they should be considered
independently when considering risk and legislation," Chris
Connolly, a specialist in bee research at Dundee University's
neuroscience department, told reporters at a briefing.
He said the results suggested it would be premature to place
a permanent ban on the use of clothianidin. "That said, a
moratorium on its use should continue until the knowledge gaps
are filled on its wider impact on other species," he added.
Often with yellow and black stripes and bigger than
honeybees, bumblebees live in small nests of up to 200 and do
not make honeycombs. Europe has around 68 species of bumblebee,
and some are commercially bred to pollinate tomatoes and other
crops in greenhouses.
The European Union limited the use of neonicotinoid
chemicals - made and sold by various companies including Bayer
CropScience and Syngenta - two years ago,
after research pointed to risks for bees, which are crucial for
pollinating crops.
Crop chemical makers say the research blaming neonicotinoid
pesticides is not backed up by field evidence. They argue that a
global plunge in bee numbers in recent years is a complex
phenomenon due to multiple factors.
To try and find out more, and to test the effects of each of
the three neonicotinoids separately, Connolly's group worked
with colleagues from St Andrews University on a study involving
75 bee colonies at five separate locations in Scotland.
They found that while imidacloprid and thiamethoxam had the
negative effects seen in previous research, clothianidin did not
pose the same threat for bumblebees.
"What we have found is that imidacloprid and thiamethoxam,
but not clothianidin, exhibit toxicity to bumblebee colonies
when exposed at field-relevant levels," Connolly said.
Given these results, he said, specialists should examine in
more detail the effect of each chemical on each species.
"Small changes in the pesticide structure or its target site
in insects are likely to be critical to risk assessment," he
said. "Each pesticide/insect combination needs to be considered
independently."
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)