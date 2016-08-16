Long-term study links neonicotinoids to wild bee declines

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 16 Wild bees that forage from
oilseed rape crops treated with insecticides known as
neonicotinoids are more likely to undergo long-term population
declines than bees that forage from other sources, according to
the findings of an 18-year study.
The new research covered 62 species of bee found in the wild
in Britain and found a link between their shrinking populations
and the use of neonicotinoid pesticides.
Neonicotinoids are used worldwide in a range of crops and
have been shown in lab-based studies to be harmful to certain
species of bee - notably commercial honeybees and bumblebees.
The European Union limited use of the chemicals - made and
sold by various companies including Bayer CropScience
and Syngenta - two years ago, after research pointed to
risks for bees, which are crucial for pollinating crops.
Neonicotinoids were initially licensed for use as a
pesticide in Britain in 2002. By 2011, the proportion of UK
oilseed rape seeds treated with them was 83 percent, according
to the researchers leading this latest study.
Going back to data from 1994 up to 2011, the scientists
analysed how large-scale applications of neonicotinoids to
oilseed rape crops influenced bee population changes.
The results, published in the journal Nature Communications,
found that bees foraging on treated oilseed rape were three
times more likely to experience population declines than bees
foraging from other crops or wild plants.
Giving details at a briefing in London, Ben Woodcock, who
co-led the study, said the average decline in population across
all 62 species was 7.0 percent, but the average decline among 34
species that forage on oilseed rape was higher, at 10 percent.
Five of the 62 species studied declined by 20 percent or
more, he said, and the worst affected declined by 30 percent.
Woodcock, an ecological entomologist at the Natural
Environmental Research Council Centre for Ecology and Hydrology,
said the findings showed the extent of the impact.
"Prior to this, people had an idea that something might be
happening, but no-one had an idea of the scale," he told
reporters. "(Our results show that) it's long-term, it's large
scale, and it's many more species than we knew about before."
Woodcock's team said this should add to the body of evidence
being considered in a review of neonicotinoid risks to bees
being carried out by the European Food Standards Authority,
expected to be completed by January 2017.
Christopher Connolly, a neurobiologist and bee expert at the
University of Dundee, who was not directly involved in this
research, said: "The evidence against neonicotinoids now exists
in key bee brain cells involved in learning and memory, in whole
bees, entire colonies and now at the level of whole populations
of wild bees."
