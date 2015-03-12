Scientists call for halt on experiments changing DNA of human embryos

| NEW YORK, March 12
are about to announce they have modified the genes of human
eggs, sperm, or embryos, five prominent researchers on Thursday
called on biologists to halt such experiments due to fears about
safety and eugenics.
The call for a self-imposed research moratorium, which is
extremely rare in science, was based on concerns that the work
crosses an ethical line, said Edward Lanphier, president and
chief executive officer of California-based Sangamo BioSciences
Inc, senior author of the commentary published in the
science journal Nature.
"Humans are not rats or other (experimental) organisms, and
this is not something we want to do," Lanphier said in an
interview. "The research should stop."
Rumors that one or more labs are on the verge of
genetically-engineering a human embryo have swirled for months,
he said.
Critics of the work say the experiments could be used to try
to alter the genetic quality of humans, a practice and belief
known as eugenics.
At least two technologies, one called CRISPR and the other
known as zinc-finger nucleases, can genetically modify a human
embryo. They act as what an article last week in the MIT
magazine Technology Review, cited by the Nature authors, called
"a kind of search-and-replace tool to alter DNA, even down to
the level of a single letter."
Experiments have been planned or are underway using the
technology on human eggs or embryos, Technology Review reported,
to correct genetic defects such as those causing cystic fibrosis
or in the BRCA1 breast-cancer gene.
But existing and developing methods can allow parents who
carry identified genetic illnesses to keep their children from
inheriting them, the Nature authors argued, and genome-editing
can itself introduce DNA errors, meaning that "the precise
effects of genetic modification to an embryo may be impossible
to know until after birth. Even then, potential problems may not
surface for years."
In theory, genes associated with intelligence, appearance
and other non-medical traits could also be edited into or out of
embryos, eggs, or sperm.
Genome-editing is being developed to treat HIV/AIDS, some
forms of cancer, and other illnesses by altering genes in, say,
adults' white blood cells. Sangamo is conducting clinical trials
of genome editing as a cure for HIV/AIDS that would allow
patients to stop taking antiretroviral drugs.
If a lab created a designer baby using genome-editing, the
resulting "public outcry" could "hinder a promising area of
therapeutic development," Lanphier and his co-authors warned.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; editing by Andrew Hay)