Journal withdraws controversial French Monsanto GM study

* Hundreds of scientists criticised Seralini's paper
* Journal editor asked to see raw data in investigation
* Paper withdrawn due to concerns about sample size
* "No evidence of fraud or intentional misrepresentation"
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Nov 28 The publisher of a controversial
and much-criticised study suggesting genetically modified corn
caused tumours in rats has withdrawn the paper after a yearlong
investigation found it did not meet scientific standards.
Reed Elsevier's Food and Chemical Toxicology
journal, which published the study by the French researcher
Gilles-Eric Seralini in September 2012, said on Thursday the
retraction was because the study's small sample size meant no
definitive conclusions could be reached.
"This retraction comes after a thorough and time-consuming
analysis of the published article and the data it reports, along
with an investigation into the peer-review behind the article,"
the journal said in statement.
At the time of its original publication, hundreds of
scientists across the world questioned Seralini's research,
which said rats fed Monsanto's GM corn suffered tumours
and multiple organ failure.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) issued a statement
in November 2012 saying the study by Seralini, who was based at
France's University of Caen, had serious defects in design and
methodology and did not meet acceptable scientific standards.
Within weeks of its appearance in the peer-reviewed journal,
more than 700 scientists had signed an online petition calling
on Seralini to release all the data from his research.
In its retraction statement, the Food and Chemical
Toxicology journal said that in light of these concerns, it too
had requested to view the raw data from the study.
Seralini "agreed and supplied all material that was
requested by the editor-in-chief," it said.
The journal said that while it received many letters
expressing concerns about the validity of the findings, the
proper use of animals and even allegations of fraud, its own
investigation found "no evidence of fraud or intentional
misrepresentation of the data."
"However, there is a legitimate cause for concern regarding
both the number of animals in each study group and the
particular strain selected," it said.
Other scientists welcomed the journal's decision to retract
the paper, although some said it had come too late.
"The major flaws in this paper make its retraction the right
thing to do," said Cathie Martin, a professor at John Innes
Centre. "The strain of rats used is highly susceptible to
tumours after 18 months with or without GMO (genetically
modified organisms) in their diets."
David Spiegelhalter, a professor of the Public Understanding
of Risk at the University of Cambridge, said it was "clear from
even a superficial reading that this paper was not fit for
publication." In this instance, he said, "The peer review
process did not work properly.
"But at least this has now been remedied and the journal has
recognised that no conclusions can be drawn from this study, so
I suppose it is better late than never," Spiegelhalter said.