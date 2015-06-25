Gene-modified wheat at centre of row fails to repel aphids

| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 A genetically engineered wheat
that gives off a special smell designed to repel aphids has
flopped in field-scale tests, underscoring the difficulty of
harnessing the controversial technology.
Scientists said the result was disappointing but they aim to
amend the process to do better in future, believing that genetic
modification (GM) offers a way to develop resilient crops that
don't need to be sprayed with pesticides.
Critics, however, fear such GM plants risk contaminating the
environment and could jeopardise the food chain.
The work at Britain's Rothamsted Research institute in
southern England was the first test of a crop engineered to
release an anti-insect pheromone, or smell, and it provoked
protests from anti-GM activists who threatened -- but failed --
to rip up the plants.
While the crop survived human attack, however, it fared less
well against the aphids.
Results from the five-year project published in the journal
Scientific Reports on Thursday showed the GM wheat did not repel
aphid pests in the field as hoped, despite initial success in
laboratory tests.
Aphids damage wheat by sucking sugar out of plants and
spreading viruses, prompting extensive spraying with
insecticides made by companies like Bayer and
Syngenta.
The Rothamsted team added genes to make the wheat produce
the pheromone (E)-beta-farnesene, which is found naturally in
other plants, including peppermint, and acts as an alarm call
telling aphids to disperse.
It is not clear why the GM crop failed to work as expected
but scientists said the aphids may have simply become attuned to
the constant alarm signal, in the same way that people get used
a car alarm that never stops ringing.
One idea now being pursued is to make the plants produce
"puffs" of pheromone when aphids arrive, said Rothamsted's John
Pickett, who still sees a future for pheromone-based repellents.
"We see this as heralding a process of controlling insects
without necessarily using a spray-on toxicant insecticide," he
told reporters. "It's the beginning of an alternative approach."
The Rothamsted trial, which was not backed by commercial
interests, was a relative rarity in Britain, given political
opposition to GM at the European level and the cost of doing
such research.
Opposition to GM meant the project required 2.2 million
pounds ($3.5 million) of spending on fences and other security
measures -- three times more than the scientific costs.
The study was funded entirely by the UK stated-backed
Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.
($1 = 0.6360 pounds)
