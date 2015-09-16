U.S. universities lead in innovation, Asia a rising power

| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 U.S. universities lead the world
in scientific innovation but face strong competition from Asian
rivals with close ties to industry, according to a detailed
analysis of academic papers and patent filings.
The inaugural Reuters Top 100 survey, published on
Wednesday, places Stanford University in top spot, reflecting
its position as a crucible for new ideas at the heart of Silicon
Valley.
Stanford alumni have gone on to create some of the world's
biggest technology companies, including Hewlett-Packard,
Yahoo and Google.
The top nine places are all taken by U.S. schools, with
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard
University ranked second and third.
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
(KAIST) was 10th, while Imperial College London was the
highest-ranked European in 11th place.
Asian universities are a growing force in scientific
innovation and have proved particularly adept at turning this
into products, with South Korea -- home to rising tech giants
such as Samsung -- scoring highly in patent
approvals.
South Korea has eight schools in the top 100 universities,
while Japan has nine -- more than all countries bar the United
States. China, however, had only one entry on the list in
Tsinghua University, ranked 72nd.
Policymakers and corporations alike rely on universities to
convert publicly funded science into knowledge and ultimately
new products that drive economic growth. But while academic
innovation is lauded around the world, it is not easy to
measure.
The new Reuters league table aims to produce the most
comprehensive and systematic ranking to date by analysing 10
different measures, based on the volume and impact of scientific
research, the volume and success of patent filings and the use
of cited discoveries in the academic and corporate worlds.
For full details of the survey, see
www.reuters.com/most-innovative-universities.
Large, populous countries inevitably score highly, so it is
also instructive to look at relative performance. Tiny
Switzerland, with a population of eight million people and two
of the world's top drug companies, stands out with three schools
on the list, giving it more top 100 innovative universities per
capita than any other country.
(Editing by David Goodman)