Google's Alpha Go beats Chinese master again to clinch series win

SHANGHAI May 25 Google's artificial
intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for
a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a
best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in
taking on humans at complex tasks.
The victory over the world's top player - which many thought
would take decades to achieve - comes after the AI program from
Google's DeepMind unit bested South Korean Go professional Lee
Sedol in a similar exhibition match last year.
The victory is a feather in the cap for Google parent
Alphabet's ambitions in the artificial intelligence
arena, as it looks to woo Beijing to gain re-entry into the
country. AlphaGo faces off against Ke Jie once more on Saturday.
Go is a highly complex board game dating back thousands of
years that involves two contestants placing black and white
stones on a grid. It is popular in Asian countries and most
top-ranked players hail from China, Japan and South Korea.
