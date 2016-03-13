Striking back against the machine: Korean Go player beats Google programme

| SEOUL, March 13
first match against a computer programme developed by a Google
subsidiary on Sunday in the ancient board game Go, denying a
clean sweep for the artificial intelligence in a five-match
series.
Lee, one of the world's top players and a holder of 18
international titles, recovered from three consecutive losses
against the AlphaGo programme developed by DeepMind.
"This win is invaluable and I would not trade it for anything
else in the world," a jubilant Lee told reporters after the
match, thanking fans for their support.
The 33-year-old professional player has admitted to
underestimating AlphaGo's skills but also said the programme was
not perfect, asking supporters to keep watching the contest.
DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis told reporters the loss was
a valuable learning tool and would help identify weaknesses in
the programme that his team needed to address.
"It's a real testament to Mr Lee's incredible fighting
spirit and he was able to play so brilliantly today after three
defeats," Hassabis said.
Go, most popular in countries such as China, South Korea
and Japan, involves two contestants moving black and white
stones on a square grid, with the aim of seizing the most
territory.
Experts did not expect an artificial intelligence programme
to beat a human professional for at least a decade, until
AlphaGo beat a European champion player last year. Lee was
considered a much more formidable opponent, however.
Google executives say Go offers too many possible moves for
a machine to win simply through brute-force calculations, unlike
chess, in which IBM's Deep Blue famously beat former world
champion Garry Kasparov in 1997.
Instead, they said, AlphaGo has sought to approximate human
intuition, by studying old matches and using simulated games to
hone itself independently.
The fifth and final match is scheduled for Tuesday.
