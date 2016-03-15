UPDATE 1-Google artificial intelligence program beats S. Korean Go pro with 4-1 score

* AlphaGo program beats Lee Sedol in fifth and final match
* Complexity of Go seen a key test for AI scientists
* Google hopes AI tech will find uses from health care to
robotics
SEOUL, March 15 Google's artificial intelligence
(AI) program on Tuesday beat South Korean professional Lee Sedol
in the ancient board game Go, recovering from Sunday's loss to
win its fourth match in a five-game series.
AlphaGo, developed by Google subsidiary DeepMind, had
already clinched a series victory with its third win on
Saturday, in a result that shocked the world.
The program made history last year by becoming the first
machine to beat a human pro player, but 33-year-old Lee, one of
the world's top players, was seen as a much more formidable
opponent.
"I am disappointed that the matches are over, and also
disappointed that I could not end the series on a high note,"
Lee told reporters, thanking fans for their support and adding
that he had wholeheartedly enjoyed the games.
"I think the humans still have a good chance," he added.
Go, most popular in countries such as China, South Korea and
Japan, involves two contestants moving black and white stones
across a square grid, aiming to seize the most territory.
It is perfect for artificial intelligence research because
there are simply too many moves for a machine to win by
brute-force calculations, the route IBM's Deep Blue used to
famously beat former world chess champion Garry Kasparov in
1997.
"It was just an incredible game," DeepMind founder Demis
Hassabis told reporters.
Until AlphaGo's victory last year, experts had not expected
an artificial intelligence program to beat a human professional
for at least a decade.
The program's developers overcame the hurdles it faced with
a design that enabled it to learn on its own, hoping it would be
able to approximate human intuition by studying old matches and
using simulated games to hone itself.
"AlphaGo's win is important, because, unlike techniques used
in previous programs, it is applicable generally, and can be
used for many other things," said Daniel Sleator, a computer
science professor at Carnegie Mellon University.
Google executives say they aim to apply the technology
underlying AlphaGo to create algorithms and programs to assist
humans in fields from medical care to scientific research and
robotics.
Last week, Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google parent
Alphabet Inc, told reporters he expected the
technology would eventually be deployed across all of Google's
services.
"Artificial Intelligence can help find new strategies in
fields such as health care or law," said Lee Sang-wan, a
professor of brain and cognitive engineering at the Korea
Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.
The Korea Baduk Association on Tuesday awarded AlphaGo an
honorary professional 9-dan title, the highest possible rank and
the same as that held by Lee, for exhibiting creative and
brilliant skills and contributing to the game's progress.
Go Ratings, a website that ranks Go players worldwide,
placed AlphaGo as fourth best, with Lee Sedol following, in
fifth place.
