Going places: machine beats top Go player in another AI milestone

SEOUL, March 9 Google's AlphaGo computer
programme on Wednesday won the first of a series of five matches
against one of the world's best players of the complex board
game, Go, marking a new milestone in the development of
artificial intelligence (AI).
South Korean professional Go player Lee Sedol, an 18-time
international title winner, conceded defeat in a match broadcast
live, with one Youtube stream watched by tens of thousands of
people worldwide, and domestic cable gave frequent updates.
AlphaGo, built by Google subsidiary DeepMind, made history
in October, by becoming the first computer programme ever to
beat a human professional player at the ancient Asian board
game.
But Lee was considered a much bigger hurdle for a machine to
overcome in what many experts consider to be the most complex
board game in existence.
Go, most popular in countries such as China, South Korea and
Japan, involves two players moving black and white stones on a
square grid with the aim of seizing the most territory.
Experts did not expect an AI programme to beat a human
professional for at least a decade, until AlphaGo's victory over
Fan Hui last year.
AlphaGo's ability to learn on its own in a human-like
manner, key to its success, also underscores the advance of AI.
In recent years, scientists have made strides in getting
computers to think and learn in ways more similar to people,
with the eventual goal that AI will one day assist humans in
advanced fields, such as healthcare and scientific research.
