Google AI programme wins third straight match to take Go series

SEOUL, March 12 Google's artificial intelligence
(AI) programme on Saturday took a 3-0 lead in a five-match
series against one of the world's top players of the complicated
board game Go.
The victory for the AlphaGo programme, designed by Google
subsidiary DeepMind, over South Korean professional player Lee
Sedol, the holder of 18 international titles, has surprised
many, including its designers and has underscored advances in
AI.
"I am very sorry for the powerless display," a dejected Lee
told reporters in the South Korean capital, Seoul, after his
defeat.
"Though I have a lot of experience in Go I have never felt
before such severe pressure as I do now, and I suppose my
abilities were a bit lacking to overcome that."
Go, most popular in countries such as China, South Korea and
Japan, involves two contestants moving black and white stones on
a square grid, with the aim of seizing the most territory.
Experts did not expect an artificial intelligence programme
to beat a human professional for at least a decade, until
AlphaGo beat a player last year.
But Lee, 33, had been expected to put up stiffer competition
than the player defeated then.
"To be honest we are a bit stunned and speechless," said
DeepMind founder Demis Hassibis, who earlier tweeted that
AlphaGo's victory was a "historic moment."
Google executives say Go offers too many possible moves for
a machine to win simply through brute-force calculations, unlike
chess, in which IBM's Deep Blue famously beat former world
champion Garry Kasparov in 1997.
Instead, they said, AlphaGo has sought to approximate human
intuition, by studying old matches and using simulated games to
hone itself independently.
Lee had initially expected to win the series, even if he
were to lose a match or two. Two more matches will be played -
on Sunday and Tuesday.
He said AlphaGo was not perfect and had weaknesses, although
he did not elaborate on them, holding out hope that someone
might beat it.
"Lee Sedol is the one who lost today, not humanity," he
said.
A top player in China fancies his chances.
Ke Jie, an 18-year-old Chinese player who has already
achieved the highest possible professional rank of 9-dan, told
media this week he had a 60 percent chance of beating AlphaGo.
