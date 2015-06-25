Scientists crack gene secret that lets poppies make morphine

| LONDON, June 25
gene used by poppies to make morphine, paving the way for better
methods of producing the medically important drug, potentially
without the need for cultivating poppy fields.
The latest finding follows recent success in engineering
brewer's yeast to synthesise opiates such as morphine and
codeine from a common sugar, boosting the prospect of
"home-brew" drug supply.
But whether making morphine in bubbling vats of yeast will
be commercially viable -- either for drug companies or criminal
gangs -- is far from certain, since poppies are very efficient
natural factories.
"Poppies are not going to be displaced overnight by any
stretch of the imagination," said Ian Graham, a professor at the
University of York, who worked on the latest gene discovery.
While extracting opiates from genetically engineered yeast
is now a real possibility, he sees more immediate benefits from
applying the latest knowledge to developing better poppy plants.
"Having our hands on this gene allows us to develop
molecular breeding approaches to creating bespoke poppy
varieties that make different compounds," he told Reuters.
That could lead to agricultural production of drugs such as
noscapine, a cough-suppressant that may also fight cancer, as
well as improved plant strains with higher yields of morphine.
The University of York team worked on the project with
scientists from GlaxoSmithKline. The drugmaker has long
been a major supplier of opiates but agreed in March to sell its
Australian-based business to India's Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries.
$12 BILLION SALES
For centuries, opiates have been the go-to drugs for pain
relief and they remain the most potent treatments for severe
pain, generating global prescription sales of around $12 billion
annually.
Morphine and codeine are used directly as painkillers while
a third compound, thebaine, is a starting-point for
semi-synthetic opiates, including oxycodone and hydrocodone.
The molecular structure of these drugs is so complex that
chemists have never been able to produce them from off-the-shelf
components. But understanding the genetics means it is now
possible to engineer a microbe like yeast to do the job.
The discovery of the so-called STORR gene by Graham and
colleagues, reported in the journal Science on Thursday,
provides the missing piece in the biosynthesis puzzle.
The gene plays a vital role in the back-to-back steps in the
plants' morphine-producing pathway by converting a compound
known as (S)-reticuline into a variation called (R)-reticuline.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)