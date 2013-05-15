Scientists create human stem cells through cloning

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 15 After more than 15 years of
failures by scientists around the world and one outright fraud,
biologists have finally created human stem cells by the same
technique that produced Dolly the cloned sheep in 1996: They
transplanted genetic material from an adult cell into an egg
whose own DNA had been removed.
The result is a harvest of human embryonic stem cells, the
seemingly magic cells capable of morphing into any of the
200-plus kinds that make up a person.
The feat, reported on Wednesday in the journal Cell, could
re-ignite the field of stem-cell medicine, which has been
hobbled by technical challenges as well as ethical issues.
Until now, the most natural sources of human stem cells have
been human embryos, whose use in research poses ethical
quandaries. The technique announced on Wednesday, by scientists
at Oregon Health & Science University and the Oregon National
Primate Research Center, uses unfertilized human eggs.
Eliminating the need for human embryos could boost attempts
to use stem cells and their progeny to replace cells damaged or
destroyed in heart disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple
sclerosis, spinal cord injuries and other devastating
conditions.
But the achievement could also revive fears of reproductive
cloning, or producing genetic copies of living (or dead)
individuals.
Even before the study was published, a British watchdog
group called Human Genetics Alert protested the research.
"Scientists have finally delivered the baby that would-be
human cloners have been waiting for: a method for reliably
creating cloned human embryos," said Dr. David King, the group's
director. "This makes it imperative that we create an
international legal ban on human cloning before any more
research like this takes place. It is irresponsible in the
extreme to have published this research."
Among scientists, however, the accomplishment is being
hailed as "a tour de force," as stem cell biologist George Daley
of the Harvard Stem Cell Institute put it. "This represents an
unparalleled achievement. They succeeded where many other groups
failed, including mine."
The highest-profile failure was that of biologist Hwang
Woo-suk of Seoul National University in South Korea. In 2005 he
and his team made headlines across the globe when they claimed,
in the journal Science, that they had created human embryonic
stem cells via nuclear transfer, the same technique the Oregon
scientists used. Hwang's claim turned out to be a lie, making it
one of the most infamous cases of scientific fraud in the last
decade.
DOLLY THE SHEEP
If the Oregon achievement holds up and can be replicated by
scientists in other labs, it would offer a third, and
potentially superior, way of producing embryonic stem cells.
The field of stem cells took off in 1998, when scientists
led by Jamie Thomson at the University of Wisconsin announced
that they had harvested the cells from days-old human embryos,
called blastocysts, obtained from fertility clinics.
The fact that the blastocysts are destroyed when their stem
cells are removed ignited a furor from groups that believe life
begins at conception. In 2001, President George W. Bush banned
federal funding for research that would create more blastocysts,
but stem cells already produced from them were fair game.
Those cell lines turned out to be fewer and of poorer
quality than scientists had hoped. The next breakthrough came in
2007, when Shinya Yamanaka of Kyoto University produced human
embryonic stem cells in a way that did not require eggs or
embryos. He added four genes to adult cells, and the result was
like turning back the calendar: The adult cells, which he called
induced pluripotent (iPS) cells, showed all the properties of
embryonic stem cells, an achievement for which Yamanaka shared
last year's Nobel prize in medicine.
"The whole scientific community jumped on the iPS
bandwagon," said Dr. Robert Lanza, chief scientific officer of
Advanced Cell Technology.
That turned attention away from a third technique for
producing embryonic stem cells: the method that created Dolly
the sheep in 1996. Scientists in Scotland had started with a
sheep oocyte (egg), removed its DNA and replaced it with DNA
from a sheep mammary gland cell. They zapped the egg with
electricity to make it grow and divide like a fertilized embryo.
No sperm were necessary.
This technique is called somatic cell nuclear transfer
(SCNT). If the embryo is implanted inside a surrogate mother, as
the Dolly team did, the result is reproductive cloning, which
has also been done for mice, cows and other animals. But if
embryonic development is halted after five days or so, the
result is stem cells genetically identical to the donor's - and
thus custom-made for therapies to treat degenerative diseases
without fear of rejection by the patient's immune system.
The Oregon scientists, led by Shoukhrat Mitalipov, used a
variation of the Dolly technique. They carefully inserted an
adult skin cell into a donated human egg whose DNA had been
removed. The unfertilized eggs, stimulated by electric pulses to
start dividing, developed to about the 150-cell stage.
The cells were all true embryonic stem cells; they have the
"ability to convert just like normal embryonic stem cells, into
several different cell types, including nerve cells, liver cells
and heart cells," said Mitalipov. "While there is much work to
be done in developing safe and effective stem cell treatments,
we believe this is a significant step forward in developing the
cells that could be used in regenerative medicine."
ODD EGGS
In succeeding with humans, the Oregon team toppled the dogma
that there is something odd about human eggs or embryos, said
stem cell expert Rudolf Jaenisch of the Whitehead Institute and
Massachusetts Institute of Technology: "Published data said
there was a difference in principle between humans and the mice
and other animals that had been cloned, a difference that
presented an insurmountable barrier to human cloning" for either
reproduction or stem cells.
The Oregon team figured out how to get the egg to act as if
it had been fertilized. The secret was to keep the eggs in the
phase of their growth cycle called "metaphase," which is when
DNA aligns in the middle of the cell before the cell divides.
The scientists got the best results when they grew the eggs in a
little of a substance that tends to be abundant in labs:
caffeine.
When conducting the same experiment with monkeys, the Oregon
scientists stopped at the production of stem cells and never
implanted the ball of cells into a surrogate mother. Mitalipov
said reproductive cloning is "not our focus, nor do we believe
our findings might be used by others" to do it with humans.
"Reproductive cloning hasn't been advanced by this new
paper," agreed MIT's Jaenisch. "If you implanted these embryos,
which would be illegal, I think you would get the same results
as in mice: Most of them die at birth, and the others encounter
big troubles as they age."
STEM CELL FACE-OFF
Now the question is whether embryonic stem cells produced
with the Dolly method would be superior to those created with
the turn-back-the-calendar iPS method.
Scientists have already found that iPS cells tend to age
prematurely and die. They are also created with cancer-causing
genes, which could make them dangerous to use therapeutically.
Another possible advantage of the embryonic stem cells
produced by the Dolly method: It takes just days, compared with
weeks for iPS cells.
"If you have a patient who needs [stem-cell-derived tissue],
that can be an important difference," said Natalie DeWitt of the
California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.
On the other hand, the human eggs needed for the Dolly
technique are in short supply and hard to obtain, notes MIT's
Jaenisch. (The Oregon team paid the women who donated eggs for
their time and "discomfort.") Although the Oregon team coaxed
stem cells out of every egg they collected from one of the
women, other labs might not be so efficient.
If the Dolly technique becomes a reliable source of
embryonic stem cells, it might accelerate clinical trials of the
cells, which have been slow to get going and disappointing.
In 2011, for instance, biotechnology firm Geron
halted a clinical trial that used embryonic stem cells to repair
spinal cord injuries and said it was leaving the field.
The most promising human study is ACT's. It is two years
into clinical trials using stem cells derived from human embryos
to treat two forms of blindness, including macular degeneration,
with encouraging results. One patient's vision went from 20/400
to 20/40, said Lanza.