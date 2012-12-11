New material for stretchy electronics inspired by nature

* New material mimics linking between tendons and bone
* Potential for wearable gadgets and medical devices
* New sports injury monitor coming to market
* Technique could improve dental and spinal repairs
By Chris Wickham
LONDON, Dec 11 Scientists in Switzerland have
come up with a material mimicking the way tendons connect to
bones, which could speed the development of stretchy, wearable
electronic devices.
The stretchable electronics industry is in its infancy but
devices that are able to flex without breaking could
revolutionise devices from smartphones and solar cells to
medical implants.
Futurists have long predicted clothes with sensors that
monitor the vital signs of the wearer, or smartphones and
screens woven into the fabric of shirts or jackets.
But while circuits and wiring are quite happy on rigid
surfaces like those in a tablet computer, they break easily when
combined with materials that stretch.
"You have two materials with very different mechanical
properties," Andre Studart, a researcher at the Swiss Federal
Institute of Technology in Zurich, told Reuters. "The challenge
is to bridge these different properties."
Studart and his team have overcome the problem with a
stretchy material made from polyurethane that contains "islands"
stiff enough to house and protect delicate circuits.
While the soft part can stretch by 350 percent, the stiff
regions created by impregnating the material with tiny platelets
of aluminium oxide and a synthetic clay called laponite, hardly
deform and can protect the electronics.
The material, presented in research published in the journal
Nature Communications, is made from bonded layers and because
the concentration of the platelets is gradually increased, the
junction between the stretchy and stiff parts is also durable.
"There are many biological materials that have these
properties as well, like the way tendons link muscle to bone,"
said Studart. "But there are not so many examples in synthetic
materials."
MARKET POTENTIAL
One of the companies trying to commercialise stretchable
electronics is MC10 Inc, a Massachusetts-based start-up born out
of research by John Rogers and his team at the University of
Illinois.
The firm recently announced plans to start selling a
sensor-laden, flexible skullcap that monitors impacts to the
head during sports. It was developed with Reebok and
goes on sale next year.
Amar Kendale, the company's strategist, said the skullcap
gives a level of contact with the head that previous attempts to
put sensors in helmets or gum shields have not been able to
achieve.
MC10 is using a different approach from the Zurich team. The
company uses extremely thin silicon chips sandwiched in a
stretchable polymer and connected by tiny wires in a concertina
configuration that can stretch about 60 percent, about the same
as the body's soft tissues.
MC10 has also developed a balloon catheter with built-in
electronic sensors for heart patients, which researchers plan to
start testing on people in the next year or so.
"Decorating the surface of the balloon with sensors or a
mechanism that delivers energy gives a good way of delivering
therapy to soft tissue, like the heart, to correct arrhythmia,"
Kendale said.
Market potential is difficult to estimate but Kendale said
the technology could be applied to the monitoring and management
of chronic diseases from diabetes to hypertension.
The Swiss researchers say their technique could also be used
to build synthetic cartilage or false teeth with better matches
to their natural counterparts.
Currently the ceramics used for dental fillings are so hard
they can damage natural teeth if a patient bites too hard. And
one treatment for women with crumbling vertebrae from
osteoporosis involves injecting a stiff polymer that over time
can damage the surrounding healthy vertebrae.
"The problem is that it is equally stiff everywhere," said
Studart. "The vision is that you will be able to make materials
that are as heterogeneous as the biological ones."