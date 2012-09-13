British engineers develop ultra-cheap ultrasound

| LONDON, Sept 14
LONDON, Sept 14 Engineers in Britain have
developed an ultrasound scanner that costs under 40 pounds to
make and could improve prenatal care in parts of the developing
world where this technology is out of reach.
The device, if it gets commercial backing, would enter a
market where hospital-based ultrasound scanners cost anything
between 20,000 pounds and 100,000 pounds ($32,100 to $160,600)
and low-cost, portable devices sell for around 4,500 pounds
each.
"You could be looking at something certainly less than 200
pounds (to buy)," said Jeff Neasham, the sonar technology
specialist at Newcastle University who developed the device with
his colleague Dave Graham.
"Things are at a very early stage," Neasham said. "We have
talked to a couple of interested companies and have had contact
with a couple of charities, but we are still looking for
partners."
Around 250,000 women die each year from complications in
pregnancy and childbirth, 99 percent of them in developing
countries, according to the United Nations.
Some of the world's biggest healthcare equipment companies
like General Electric and Siemens are pouring
resources into developing low-cost devices for emerging markets.
GE has developed a handheld ultrasound scanner called Vscan
with an integrated screen and Seattle-based start-up firm
Mobisante has a device that can link to a smartphone for
viewing.
The Newcastle University scanner is about the size of a
computer mouse and can be used via a USB plug with any PC or
laptop built in the last 10 years, which the developers hope
will make it accessible.
Neasham said keeping the cost as low as possible was the
main driver behind the project. He said there were some
programmes to make computers more available in the developing
world but it was still not a given that everyone in Africa would
have a laptop.
Neasham tapped into his experience developing systems for
imaging the sea bed and looking for shipwrecks to create the
device, which uses pulses of high frequency sound, just like any
other ultrasound scanner.
"There are tricks we employ in sonar signal processing to
simplify the hardware," he said. "There are certainly techniques
in this device that to the best of my knowledge have never been
incorporated in a medical device before."
He admits the quality of the image needs improving but said
it stacked up quite favourably against more expensive scanners.
Neasham said his own experience of becoming a father
prompted him to start the project.
"I was sat with my wife looking at our child on the screen.
We realised how privileged we were to have access to this kind
of care and it was my wife who suggested that I could apply my
knowledge from sonar research to try to make this more
affordable."