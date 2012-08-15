版本:
New Issue-Scientific Games sells $300 mln in notes

Aug 15 Scientific Games International, Inc.
 on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior subordinated
notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan,
RBS, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SCIENTIFIC GAMES INTERNATIONAL, INC. 

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 6.25 PCT    MATURITY    09/01/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/01/2013
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  08/20/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 483 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

