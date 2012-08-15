New Issue-Scientific Games sells $300 mln in notes

Aug 15 Scientific Games International, Inc. on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, RBS, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SCIENTIFIC GAMES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 09/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/20/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 483 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS