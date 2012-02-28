UPDATE 1-Scientific Games loss narrows on strong China sales

* Q4 loss/shr $0.09 vs yr ago loss/shr $1.74

* Q4 rev $239.1 mln vs est $235.4 mln

Feb 28 Scientific Games Corp, which makes tickets and software for lotteries, reported a narrower quarterly loss, helped by higher sales of lottery tickets in China.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $8.5 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $158.4 million, or $1.74 a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $239.1 million. China sports lottery instant ticket sales increased 16 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 10 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $235.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $12.28 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.