UPDATE 1-Scientific Games loss narrows on strong China sales

* Q4 loss/shr $0.09 vs yr ago loss/shr $1.74
* Q4 rev $239.1 mln vs est $235.4 mln
Feb 28 Scientific Games Corp,
which makes tickets and software for lotteries, reported a
narrower quarterly loss, helped by higher sales of lottery
tickets in China.
Fourth-quarter net loss was $8.5 million, or 9 cents a
share, compared with a net loss of $158.4 million, or $1.74 a
share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $239.1 million. China sports
lottery instant ticket sales increased 16 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 10 cents a
share, before special items, on revenue of $235.4 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $12.28 on Tuesday on the
Nasdaq.